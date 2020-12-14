North East Nigeria | COVID-19 Situation Update As of 6th December 2020

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

As of 6th December 2020, a total of 1,154 confirmed cases have been recorded including 63 deaths, 55 active cases and 1,036 recoveries in the three states.

BORNO

• Two (2) new cases were confirmed in week 49. No patient was discharged, and cumulative positivity rate is 6%.

• 81 samples were collected in week 49, as against 261 samples in the preceding week.

ADAMAWA

• Nine (9) new confirmed cases were reported for week 49.

• 12 Pending laboratory results came back positive.

• 536 samples were collected within the week as against 487 samples collected in the preceding week.

YOBE

• Eight (8) new confirmed cases were reported in week 49.

• Two (2) COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from isolation facilities.

• 465 samples were collected in week 49, out of which 344 samples tested negative while 113 results are pending.