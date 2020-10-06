North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Update (As of 4th October 2020)

Epidemiological Summary

• As of 4th October 2020, a total of 1,069 confirmed cases have been recorded including 61 deaths, 33 active cases and 975 recoveries in the three states.

Borno

• 1 confirmed case was reported for week 40 and there was no death recorded. 1 patient was discharged. • 113 samples were collected in week 40 as against 23 in the preceding week, indicating a 93% increase in samples tested.

Adamawa

• 8 new confirmed cases were reported for week 40. 67 samples were tested as against 227 in week 39, a 70% decrease in samples tested. Weekly positivity rate of 12% was reported as against 3% reported in the preceding week. • There is 75% increase in positivity rate in week 40, and no recoveries were reported within the week.

Yobe

• No new confirmed case was reported in week 40. • 3 additional patients were discharged from the isolation centre. • 124 samples were collected in week 40, and all the results are pending.