Nigeria
North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Update (As of 29th November 2020)
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY
As of 29th November 2020, a total of 1,123 confirmed cases have been recorded including 63 deaths, 26 active cases and 1,034 recoveries in the three states.
BORNO
- Ten (10) new cases were confirmed in week 48. No patient was discharged, and cumulative positivity rate is 6%.
- 261 samples were collected in week 48, and no death was recorded within the week.
ADAMAWA
- No confirmed cases were reported for week 48.
- 487 samples were collected within the week. Total samples pending for testing is 1168.
YOBE
- Six (6) new confirmed cases were reported in week 48.
- Eight (8) COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from isolation facilities.
- 244 samples were collected in week 48, out of which 160 samples tested negative while 78 results are pending.