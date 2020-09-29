Nigeria

North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Update (As of 27th September 2020)

Situation Update

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

  • As of 27th September 2020, a total of 1,051 confirmed cases have been recorded including 60 deaths, 28 active cases and 963 recoveries in the three states.

Borno

  • 1 confirmed case was reported for week 39 and there was no death recorded. 2 patients were discharged.

  • 23 samples were collected in week 39. Total initial samples tested so far stands at 10,764.

Adamawa

  • 6 new confirmed cases were reported for week 39. 227 samples were tested as against 10 in week 38, a 96% increase in samples tested. Weekly positivity rate of 3% was reported as against 40% reported in the preceding week.

  • 1 mortality reported within the week and 9 recoveries from home care were made.

Yobe

  • 1 new confirmed case was reported for week 39.

  • Eleven (11) contacts have completed 14 days of monitoring without symptoms.

  • 67 samples were collected in week 39, and the positivity rate for the week is 2.4%

