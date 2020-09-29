Nigeria
North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Update (As of 27th September 2020)
Attachments
Situation Update
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY
- As of 27th September 2020, a total of 1,051 confirmed cases have been recorded including 60 deaths, 28 active cases and 963 recoveries in the three states.
Borno
1 confirmed case was reported for week 39 and there was no death recorded. 2 patients were discharged.
23 samples were collected in week 39. Total initial samples tested so far stands at 10,764.
Adamawa
6 new confirmed cases were reported for week 39. 227 samples were tested as against 10 in week 38, a 96% increase in samples tested. Weekly positivity rate of 3% was reported as against 40% reported in the preceding week.
1 mortality reported within the week and 9 recoveries from home care were made.
Yobe
1 new confirmed case was reported for week 39.
Eleven (11) contacts have completed 14 days of monitoring without symptoms.
67 samples were collected in week 39, and the positivity rate for the week is 2.4%