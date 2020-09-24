Nigeria

North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Update (As of 20th September 2020)

Situation Update

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

  • As of 20th September 2020, a total of 1,050 confirmed cases have been recorded including 60 deaths, 30 active cases and 960 recoveries in the three states.

Borno

  • 1 confirmed case was reported for week 38 and there was no death recorded.

  • 93 samples were collected in week 38, and 17 patients were discharged.

Adamawa

  • 4 new confirmed cases were reported for week 38. 10 samples were tested as against 19 in week 37, a 47% decline in samples tested. Weekly positivity rate of 40% was reported as against 10.5% reported in the preceding week.

  • 1 mortality reported within the week was in retrospect, after data harmonization meeting. 2 patients were discharged.

Yobe

  • 3 new confirmed cases were reported for week 38.

  • No COVID-19 related mortality was recorded for 17 consecutive weeks.

  • 63 samples were collected in week 38.

