Nigeria
North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Update (As of 20th September 2020)
Attachments
Situation Update
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY
- As of 20th September 2020, a total of 1,050 confirmed cases have been recorded including 60 deaths, 30 active cases and 960 recoveries in the three states.
Borno
1 confirmed case was reported for week 38 and there was no death recorded.
93 samples were collected in week 38, and 17 patients were discharged.
Adamawa
4 new confirmed cases were reported for week 38. 10 samples were tested as against 19 in week 37, a 47% decline in samples tested. Weekly positivity rate of 40% was reported as against 10.5% reported in the preceding week.
1 mortality reported within the week was in retrospect, after data harmonization meeting. 2 patients were discharged.
Yobe
3 new confirmed cases were reported for week 38.
No COVID-19 related mortality was recorded for 17 consecutive weeks.
63 samples were collected in week 38.