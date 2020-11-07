North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Update (As of 1st November 2020)

Epidemiological Summary

As of 1st November 2020, a total of 1,084 confirmed cases have been recorded including 63 deaths, 10 active cases and 1,011 recoveries in the three states.

Borno

• No confirmed case was reported for week 44 and there was no death recorded. 1 patient was discharged.

• 347 samples were collected in week 44 as against 441 in the preceding week.

Adamawa

• 4 confirmed cases were reported for week 44. This represents a 56% decline in cases against the preceding week.

• 21 samples were collected within the week. Total samples pending for testing is 183.

Yobe

• No new confirmed case was reported in week 44.

• 3 additional patients were discharged from the isolation centre.

• 452 samples were collected in week 44, out of which 240 samples tested negative while 212 results are pending.