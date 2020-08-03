North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Update (As at 1st August 2020)

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to gain infection traction in the North East states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, since the first index case was reported on the 18th of April 2020 in Borno State.

With over 7.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region, the COVID-19 pandemic presents a more difficult challenge to an already complex humanitarian situation.

The threat of the COVID-19 pandemic looms, particularly for its 1.8 million Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the three states, and even more for the 413,271 IDPs living in the 51 highly congested camps (28 in Maiduguri metropolitan area and 23 in deep field locations) with an average of 12 m2 /person. The stealth of the virus in the extremely congested living conditions and interacting with a population characterized by high prevalence of comorbidities, including high incidences of chronic malnutrition and endemic malaria coupled with the current measles and expected cholera outbreaks can result in serious implications. In the meantime, humanitarian assistance continues to be provided (based on program criticality) with adapted implementation modalities to ensure compliance with social distancing and other mitigation measures As at 1 st August 2020, a total of 844 confirmed cases have been recorded including 52 deaths, 84 active cases and 708 recoveries in the three states.