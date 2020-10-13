North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Update (As of 11th October 2020)

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• As of 11th October 2020, a total of 1,072 confirmed cases have been recorded including 61 deaths, 32 active cases and 979 recoveries in the three states.

BORNO

• No confirmed case was reported for week 41 and there was no death recorded. 1 patient was discharged.

• 421 samples were collected in week 41 as against 113 in the preceding week, a 73% increase in samples tested.

ADAMAWA

• No confirmed case was reported for week 41. No testing was done within the week due to Laboratory workers’ strike.

• 147 samples were collected within the week. Total samples pending for testing is 361

YOBE

• 3 new confirmed cases were reported in week 41.

• 1 additional patient was discharged from the isolation centre.

• 159 samples were collected in week 41, 114 samples tested negative.