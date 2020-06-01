North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report As at 31st May 2020

Situation Update

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to gain infection traction in the North East states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, since the first index case was reported on the 18th of April 2020 in Borno State.

With over 7.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region, the COVID-19 pandemic presents a more difficult challenge to an already complex humanitarian situation.

As at 31stMay 2020, a total of 361 confirmed cases have been recorded including 37 deaths and 113 active cases in the three states.