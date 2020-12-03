Nigeria + 2 more
North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard, Monthly Snapshot, November 2020
Attachments
OVERVIEW
IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.
During the period 1 to 30 November 2020, 924 movements were observed at Fifteen Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 390 were incoming from Extreme-Nord, 13 from Nord, 2 from Centre in Cameroon and 147 from Diffa in Niger republic. A total of 552 Incoming movements were observed at Ten Points of Entries.
- International Organization for Migration
