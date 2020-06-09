Nigeria + 3 more
North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard, Monthly Snapshot May, 2020
IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.
During the period 1 to 31 May 2020, 444 movements were observed at twenty-three Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 367 were incoming from Extreme-Nord, 46 from Nord, 14 from Quest, 6 from Nord-Quest, 5 from Centre in Cameroon; 5 from N’Djamena in Chad republic and 1 from Niger Republic .
A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4 below:
