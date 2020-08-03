North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard, Monthly Snapshot July, 2020

OVERVIEW

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 1 to 31 July 2020, 1,107 movements were observed at Forty Eight Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 311 were incoming from Extreme-Nord, 54 from Nord, 6 from Centre in Cameroon and 30 from N’Djamena in Chad republic. A total of 401 Incoming movements were observed at Twenty Four Points of Entries.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4 below: