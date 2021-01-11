North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard, Monthly Snapshot, December 2020

OVERVIEW

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of Entry) of COVID-19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 1 to 31 December 2020, 1,245 movements were observed at Five Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 729 were incoming from Extreme-Nord, 1 from Nord in Cameroon and 35 from N’Djamena in Chad Republic. A total of 765 incoming movements were observed at Five Points of Entries.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4.