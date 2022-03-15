North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 95 (05-11 March 2022)

OVERVIEW

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), monitors cross-border movements to and from Nigeria's Borno State in north-east Nigeria. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 05 - 11 March 2022, 155 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 82 were incoming movements. The incoming movements included 76 persons from the Far North Region in Cameroon, one person from N’djamena in the Republic of Chad and 5 persons from Bol in the Republic of Chad. Additonally, a total of 73 outgoing movements were recorded from Borno State towards the Far North Region of Cameroon.

A range of data was collected during the assessments to better inform on travellers’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 1 to 4 below: