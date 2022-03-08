North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 94 (26 February – 04 March 2022)

OVERVIEW

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), monitors the movements to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States in north-east Nigeria. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 26 February - 04 March 2022, 344 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 129 were incoming movement. The incoming movements included 116 persons from the Far North Region in Cameroon, 4 persons from Ndjamena in the republic of Chad and 9 persons from Bol in the Republic of Chad.

Additonally, a total of 215 outgoing movements were recorded from Borno State towards the Far North Region of Cameroon.

A range of data was collected during the assessments to better inform on travellers’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 1 to 4 below: