North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 93 (19-25 February 2022)

OVERVIEW

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), monitors the movements to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States in north-east Nigeria. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 19 - 25 February 2022, 206 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 66 were incoming from the Far North Region in Cameroon, while 25 were incoming from Bol and 1 from Ndjamena in Chad. One hundred and eleven outgoing movements were recorded from Borno State to the Far North Region in Cameroon while three outgoing movement were recorded towards Bol in Chad.

A range of data was collected during the assessments to better inform on travellers’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 1 to 4 below: