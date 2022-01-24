North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 88 (15 - 21 January 2022)

OVERVIEW

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), monitors the movements to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States in north-east Nigeria. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 15 - 21 January 2022, 307 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 127 were incoming from the Far North Region in Cameroon and five from Ndjamena in Chad republic, while 170 outgoing movements were recorded from Borno State to the Far North Region in Cameroon and one outgoing movement to Lai in Chad republic.