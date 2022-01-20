North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 87 (08 - 14 January 2022)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), monitors the movements to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States in north-east Nigeria. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 08 - 14 January 2022, 265 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 139 were incoming from the Far North Region in Cameroon and 18 incoming from Bol and Adre in Chad republic, while 107 outgoing movements were recorded from Borno State to the Far North Region in Cameroon and one outgoing movement to Bol in Chad republic.