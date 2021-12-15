North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 82 (04 - 10 December 2021)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), monitors the movements to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States in North East Nigeria. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 04 - 10 December 2021, 192 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 151 were incoming from the Far North Region in Cameroon while 41 outgoing movements were recorded from Borno State to the Far North Region in Cameroon.