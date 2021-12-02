North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 80 (20 - 26 November 2021)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), monitors the movements to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States in North East Nigeria. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 20 - 26 November 2021, 237 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 112 were incoming from the Far North Region in Cameroon and 3 were incoming from Bol in Chad republic while 122 outgoing movements were recorded from Borno State to the Far North Region in Cameroon.