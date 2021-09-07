North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 68 (28 August - 03 September 2021)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), monitors the movements to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States in the North East Nigeria. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 28 August - 03 September 2021, 147 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 101 were incoming from the Far North Region in Cameroon and 2 from Ndjamena in Chad. Additionally, 44 outgoing movements were recorded from Borno State to the Far North Region in Cameroon.

A range of data is collected during the assessments to better inform on travellers’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 1 to 4 below: