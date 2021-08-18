North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 65 (07 - 13 August 2021)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), monitors the movements to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States, located in the North East Geopolitical Zone. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 07 - 13 August 2021, 215 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno State. Of the total movements recorded, 120 were incoming from Cameroon’s Far North Region and 4 incoming movement from N’djamena in Chad, while 91 were outgoing from Borno State to Cameroon‘s Far North Region.

A range of data is collected during the assessment to better inform on travellers’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 1 to 4 below: