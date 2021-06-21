North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 56 (12 - 18 June 2021)

OVERVIEW

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), monitors the movement to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States, located in the North East Zone. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 12 - 18 June 2021, 194 movements were observed at four Points of Entry in Borno State. Of the total movements recorded, 69 were incoming from Cameroon’s Far North Region and 4 were incoming from N’djamena in Chad, while 121 were outgoing from Borno State to Cameroon‘s Far North Region.

A range of data is collected during the assessment to better inform on travellers’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 1 to 4 below: