North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 46 (27 March - 02 April 2021)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) monitors the movement to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States, located in the North East Zone. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 27 March - 02 April 2021, 303 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno State. Of the total movements recorded, 160 were incoming from Cameroon’s Far North Region,133 were outgoing from Borno State to Cameroon‘s Far North Region, and 10 were outgoing toward’s N‘djamena in Chad.

A range of data is collected during the assessment to better inform on travellers’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 1 to 4 below.