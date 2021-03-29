North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 45 (20 - 26 March 2021)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) monitors the movement to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States, located in the North East Zone. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 20 - 26 March 2021, 369 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno State. Of the total movements recorded, 198 were incoming from the Far North Region in Cameroon. Additionally, 171 outgoing movements were recorded from Borno State to the Far North Region in Cameroon.

A range of data is collected during the assessment to better inform on travellers’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 1 to 4 below.