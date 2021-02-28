North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 41 (20 -26 February 2021)

OVERVIEW

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) monitors the movement to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States, located in the North East Zone. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 20 - 26 February 2021, 248 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno State. Of the total movements recorded, 126 were incoming from the Far North Region in Cameroon. Additionally, 122 outgoing movements were recorded from Borno State to the Far North Region in Cameroon.

A range of data is collected during the assessment to better inform on travellers’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 1 to 4 below: