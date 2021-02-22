North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 40 (13 - 19 February 2021)

OVERVIEW

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) monitors the movement to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States, located in the North East Zone. Assessment are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 13 - 19 February 2021, 237 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno State. Of the total movements recorded, 110 were incoming from the Far North Region in Cameroon, while 4 were incoming from the North Region in Cameroon and 5 were incoming from N‘Djamena in Chad. Additionally, 117 outgoing movements were recorded from Borno State to the Far North Region in Cameroon and 1 outgoing movement to the North Region of Cameroon.

A range of data is collected during the assessment to better inform on travellers’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 1 to 4 below: