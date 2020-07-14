North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard (4 - 10 July 2020)

OVERVIEW

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 4 - 10 July 2020, 310 movements were observed at Six Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 75 were incoming from Extreme-Nord, 21 from Nord, 3 from Centre in Cameroon and 21 incoming from N’djamena in Chad Republic.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4