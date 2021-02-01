North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 37 (23 - 29 January 2021)

OVERVIEW

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), monitors the movements to and from Nigeria's Adamawa and Borno States, located in the North East Zone. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

During the period 23 - 29 January 2021, 325 movements were observed at three Points of Entry in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 145 were incoming from the Far North Region, 3 from the North Region in Cameroon and 7 from N’djamena in Chad Republic. Additionally, 170 outgoing movements were recorded from Borno State to the Far North Region in Cameroon.

A range of data is collected during the assessments to better inform on travellers’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 1 to 4 below: