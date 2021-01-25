North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 36 (16 - 22 January 2021)

OVERVIEW

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of Entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 16 - 22 January 2021, 302 movements were observed at four Points of Entry in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 142 were incoming from Extreme Nord in Cameroon.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 1 to 4 below.