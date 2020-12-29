Nigeria + 2 more
North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 32 (19 - 25 December 2020)
OVERVIEW
IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.
During the period 19 - 25 December 2020, 314 movements were observed at Four Points of Entries in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 193 were incoming from Extreme Nord in Cameroon and 8 from N’djamena in Chad Republic.
A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4 below.
