North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 31 (12 - 18 December 2020)

OVERVIEW

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 12 - 18 December 2020, 335 movements were observed at Four Points of Entries in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 188 were incoming from Extreme Nord in Cameroon and 5 from N’djamena in Chad Republic.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4 below.