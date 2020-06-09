Nigeria + 3 more

North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard (30 May - 5 June 2020)

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines. During the period 30 May to 5 June 2020, 140 movements were observed at twelve Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 35 were incoming from Extreme-Nord, 22 from Nord and 1 from Centre in Cameroon.

