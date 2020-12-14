North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 30 (05 December - 11 December 2020)

OVERVIEW

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 05 - 11 December 2020, 262 movements were observed at Three Points of Entries in Borno state. Of the total movements recorded, 159 were incoming from Extreme Nord in Cameroon and 10 from N’djamena in Chad Republic.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4 below: