North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 27 (14 - 20 November 2020)

OVERVIEW

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 14 - 20 November 2020, 446 movements were observed at Seven Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 147 were incoming from Diffa in Niger Republic, 119 from Extreme Nord and 4 from Nord in Cameroon.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4 below