North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 26 (7 - 13 November 2020)
OVERVIEW
IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.
During the period 07 - 13 November 2020, 200 movements were observed at Eight Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 126 were incoming from Extreme Nord, 1 from Nord and 1 from Centre in Cameroon.
A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4 below:
