North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 24 (24 - 30 October 2020)

OVERVIEW

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines. During the period 24 - 30 October 2020, 100 movements were observed at Seven Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 49 were incoming from Extreme Nord in Cameroon. A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4 below: