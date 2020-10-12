Nigeria + 2 more

North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 21 (3 - 9 October 2020)

Format
Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 03 - 09 October 2020, 213 movements were observed at Ten Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 30 were incoming from Extreme Nord, 13 from Nord, 1 from Centre in Cameroon and 2 from N’Djamena in Chad Republic.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4 below.

International Organization for Migration
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Related Content