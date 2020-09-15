Nigeria + 1 more

North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard #17 5-11 September 2020

Format
Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

OVERVIEW

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 5 - 11 September 2020, 120 movements were observed at Twenty Two Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 14 from Extreme Nord, 8 from Nord and 1 from Center in Cameroon.

International Organization for Migration
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Related Content