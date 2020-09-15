North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard #17 5-11 September 2020

OVERVIEW

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 5 - 11 September 2020, 120 movements were observed at Twenty Two Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 14 from Extreme Nord, 8 from Nord and 1 from Center in Cameroon.