North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard (16 - 22 May 2020)

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines. During the period 16 to 22 May 2020, 412 movements were observed at twenty two Points of Entry in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, five were incoming from Nord in Cameroon while 131 were incoming from Extreme-Nord of Cameroon.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4.