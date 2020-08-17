North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 14 (8 - 14 August 2020)

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 08 - 14 August 2020, 66 movements were observed at Twelve Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 5 were incoming from Extreme-Nord, 5 from Nord, 3 from Centre in Cameroon and 2 incoming from N’djamena in Chad Republic.