North-east Nigeria - COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 102 (23 - 29 April 2022)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), monitors cross-border movements to and from Nigeria's Borno State in north-east Nigeria. Assessments are conducted at Points of Entry located along the border with Cameroon.

A range of data was collected during the assessments to better inform on travellers’ nationalities, sex, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in figures 2 to 5 below.