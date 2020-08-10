North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard (1 - 7 August 2020)

OVERVIEW

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 01 - 07 August 2020, 170 movements were observed at Nine Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 47 were incoming from Extreme-Nord, 11 from Nord in Cameroon and 6 incoming from N’djamena in Chad Republic.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown