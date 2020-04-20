North East Nigeria – COVID-19 in conflict-affected areas (DG ECHO, NCDC, UNDP, WFP) (ECHO Daily Flash 20 April 2020)

A health worker, positive for COVID-19, died in Borno State on 18 April. The stealth of the virus in the extremely congested living conditions coupled with high prevalence of comorbidities, including high incidences of chronic malnutrition and endemic malaria, measles, cholera and Lassa fever, may have serious implications. Social distancing recommendations would be impossible to apply in the highly congested IDP camps. As many as 400,000 IDPs could become infected. The impact on the food security and nutrition situation would likely be very tangible, affecting population that were until now not in need of humanitarian assistance. World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that a COVID-19 outbreak would result in an increase in the number of food insecure individuals by 3.4 million, almost doubling the already high number of food insecure people. Moreover a COVID-19 outbreak could severely hamper the capacity of humanitarian actors to serve affected communities by impeding supply chains and resulting in substantial delays for the delivery of life-saving relief to the 7 million in need.