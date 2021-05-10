North-East Nigeria : Complementary Feeding Poll (22th April, 2021)

INTRODUCTION

Poor complementary feeding practices significantly contribute to the persistent high levels of acute malnutrition in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States. Thus, the need for appropriate complementary feeding practices for children 6 - 23 months.

This poll was conducted on the 22nd of April, 2021 with the aim to provide insightful information on the benefits of appropraite complementary feeding as a sustainable method for prevention of acute malnutrition.

The results will be used to complement the nutrition sector assessments on Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) knowledge, attitudes and practices.

The poll is also intended to help understand the genral population perceptions on complementary feeding.

A highlight of the responses from 12,849 U-Reporters is shared below.