North-East Nigeria: Cash and Voucher for Nutrition Survey (October 2022)

The Cash Working Group in collaboration with the Nutrition sector conducted a survey in October 2022 to check the proportion of nutrition sector partners implementing CVA related activties in north-east Nigeria. The Findings shows that 8 out of the 46 nutrition sector partners implementing cash and voucher activities in 14 out of the 60 Local Government Areas the partners cover in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

