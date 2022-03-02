Nigeria
North-East Nigeria: Cash and Voucher Assistance (October - December 2021)
Attachments
SITUATION OVERVIEW
The Cash Working Group coordinates the implementation of Cash and Voucher assistance in north-east Nigeria. Between October to December 2021, 33 implementing partners reported cash and voucher activities in 34 Local Government Areas of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. This is inspite of heightened insecurity, limited facilities/infrastructure including markets, telecommunication and financial service providers in most locations.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.