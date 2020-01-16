16 Jan 2020

North-East Nigeria: Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States Monthly CMCoord Operating Environment Overview (November 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Key Issues

  1. Fuel restriction remains an operational impediment particularly for the humanitarian hub in Banki and the INGO-supported Monguno General Hospital.

  2. Challenges in the movement of humanitarian convoys as a result of competing demands between security-related operations and provision of security escorts have slowed down delivery of humanitarian supplies to affected population.

  3. Livelihoods activities in most LGAs have not been optimized due to security risks and the resulting restrictions on land use outside garrison towns, which have resulted in increased vulnerability and continued reliance on humanitarian aid.

  4. Increased presence of military personnel in IDP camps in Monguno have been reported and Hq Sector 3 Command have been informed to avoid the potential occurrence of GBV and SEA cases.

