North-East Nigeria: Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States Monthly CMCoord Operating Environment Overview (September to October 2019)

Key Issues

Closure of two INGO offices without due process, affecting the delivery of timely lifesaving humanitarian assistance

Increased risks to humanitarian assets and supply as a result of increased NSAG attacks, thereby contributing to further shrinking of humanitarian access

The safety and protection of IDPs in camps is increasingly under threat, with increasing infiltration, looting and attacks by armed individuals believed to be NSAG elements

Indefinite suspension of the CMCoord - Hq Theater Command CIMIC weekly meetings following the suspension of ACF and Mercy Corps, which lasted for the whole month, and the subsequent creation of the Board of Inquiries (BOI).

Backlog of humanitarian convoys and fuel transport, particularly those eastward bound to Pulka, Dikwa, Ngala, Bama and Pulka; this was believed to be a result of non-availability of security escorts. Fuel requirements in excess of the limit of 1,000 liters per week, continues to be a major impediment to humanitarian operations. Most affected with the fuel restrictions are the hubs and a government hospital in the deep field.