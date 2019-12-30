North-east Nigeria: Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states Humanitarian Dashboard (October 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states in north-east Nigeria, an estimated 53 per cent of the total population of 13.4 million people require humanitarian assistance in 2019. About 13 per cent of the total population are IDPs representing a quarter of the people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019. At the start of the conflict in 2009, non-state armed groups (NSAGs) targeted all six states in the north-east region, with Borno becoming the worst-affected State and epicenter of the humanitarian crisis that has now entered its tenth year. About 14,4001 civilians have been killed in the BAY states since 2009, of which 79 per cent are in Borno state only. The crisis, largely triggered by a regionalized armed conflict, is one of the most severe protection crises in the world, with civilians bearing the brunt of ongoing hostilities, malnutrition, food insecurity, displacements, and dire conditions including over-congestion and severe shortages of shelters across camps and communities hosting IDPs. Social safety net and socio-economic resources are depleted with most populations depending on meagre and overstretched humanitarian services. Food insecurity remains a major concern as more than 38 per cent of the in need population in BAY states are estimated to be food insecure, (seven per cent increase compared to the projection made in 2018), with pockets of malnutrition. Acute malnutrition in children under the age of five is above emergency thresholds in various areas across the three states. More needs to be done even though humanitarian partners have reached half of the population targeted for assistance as of October 2019, despite operational challenges and funding shortfalls.